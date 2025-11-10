Menu
Films
Badlands
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
10 November 2025
Badlands Showtimes – 10 November 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
How do I book tickets for Badlands?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
12:20
from 2000 ₸
14:20
from 2000 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2500 ₸
20:30
from 2500 ₸
22:30
from 2500 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
11:55
from 2000 ₸
13:55
from 2000 ₸
15:55
from 2100 ₸
16:35
from 2500 ₸
17:55
from 2500 ₸
18:35
from 2500 ₸
19:55
from 2500 ₸
21:55
from 2500 ₸
23:55
from 2500 ₸
