Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
2 October 2025
One Battle After Another Showtimes – 2 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Today
2
Tomorrow
3
Sat
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for One Battle After Another?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
23:15
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree