Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
29 November 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 29 November 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Fri
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Running Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
14:50
from 2100 ₸
23:20
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree