Films
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
19 November 2025
Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 19 November 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
12:15
from 2000 ₸
17:05
from 2500 ₸
19:20
from 2500 ₸
21:35
from 2500 ₸
23:50
from 2500 ₸
