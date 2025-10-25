Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
25 October 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 25 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Fri
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
14:35
from 2100 ₸
20:55
from 2500 ₸
23:15
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree