The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
20 October 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 20 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
All about film
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
11:35
from 2000 ₸
13:55
from 2000 ₸
16:15
from 2100 ₸
18:35
from 2500 ₸
20:55
from 2500 ₸
23:15
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
