The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay

The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
12:30 from 2000 ₸ 14:00 from 2000 ₸ 16:30 from 2100 ₸ 20:30 from 2500 ₸
Kazahstan 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Gogolya, 74
2D, RU
16:15 from 1700 ₸ 22:00 from 1800 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
11:35 from 2000 ₸ 13:55 from 2000 ₸ 16:15 from 2100 ₸ 18:35 from 2500 ₸ 20:55 from 2500 ₸ 23:15 from 2500 ₸
