Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 30 December 2025

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Showtimes – 30 December 2025 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:00 from 2000 ₸ 11:55 from 2000 ₸ 12:25 from 2000 ₸ 13:50 from 2000 ₸ 15:45 from 2100 ₸ 17:40 from 2500 ₸ 18:10 from 2500 ₸ 20:05 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more