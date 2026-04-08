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Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 14 April 2026

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:30 from 2000 ₸
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