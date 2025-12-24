Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 29 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 29 December 2025 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:20 from 2000 ₸ 14:05 from 2000 ₸ 19:35 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more