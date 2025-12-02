Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
2 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 2 December 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about animated film
Tomorrow
27
Fri
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, KZ
11:15
from 2000 ₸
13:20
from 2000 ₸
2D, RU
10:15
from 2000 ₸
10:50
from 2000 ₸
12:20
from 2000 ₸
12:55
from 2000 ₸
14:25
from 2000 ₸
15:00
from 2100 ₸
16:30
from 2500 ₸
17:05
from 2500 ₸
18:35
from 2500 ₸
20:40
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree