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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
28 June 2026
Michael Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
14:10
from 2000 ₸
19:10
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