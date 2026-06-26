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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay 27 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
14:10 from 2000 ₸ 19:10 from 2500 ₸
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