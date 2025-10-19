Menu
Films
Tron 3
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay
19 October 2025
Tron 3 Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay
Tomorrow
16
Fri
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
12:15
from 2000 ₸
14:30
from 2100 ₸
16:45
from 2500 ₸
17:30
from 2500 ₸
19:00
from 2500 ₸
19:45
from 2500 ₸
21:15
from 2500 ₸
23:30
from 2500 ₸
