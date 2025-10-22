Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Conjuring: Last Rites The Conjuring: Last Rites, 2025 Screening times in Kostanay 22 October 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Kostanay

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Conjuring: Last Rites? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Kostanay, ul. Al-Farabi, 48, TRTs «MART»
2D, RU
21:30 from 2500 ₸
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more