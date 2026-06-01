Menu
Kinoafisha
Kostanay, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Kostanay
15 June 2026
Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 15 June 2026 Screenings in Kostanay
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
11
Fri
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Masters of the Universe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zodiac cinema
g. Kostanay, prospekt Nazarbaeva, 193, TRTs «KOSTANAY PLAZA»
2D
10:00
from 2000 ₸
12:40
from 2000 ₸
15:20
from 2100 ₸
15:30
from 2100 ₸
18:00
from 2500 ₸
20:55
from 2500 ₸
23:25
from 2500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Propast'
2026, Russia, Thriller
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree