Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy 23 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Перiште? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
23:40 from 2100 ₸
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more