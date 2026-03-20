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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Астана
Today
20
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:35
from 2000 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 3200 ₸
18:50
from 4000 ₸
22:35
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2000 ₸
10:50
from 2000 ₸
12:35
from 2400 ₸
15:05
from 3000 ₸
17:10
from 3000 ₸
19:00
from 3800 ₸
20:50
from 3800 ₸
22:00
from 3800 ₸
22:35
from 3800 ₸
00:10
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
12:40
from 2600 ₸
14:35
from 2800 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:25
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
00:15
from 3200 ₸
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