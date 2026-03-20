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Kinoafisha Films Bayqa! Alayaq! Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 20
Format
Group Screenings
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:35 from 2000 ₸ 12:20 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 3200 ₸ 18:50 from 4000 ₸ 22:35 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:20 from 2000 ₸ 10:50 from 2000 ₸ 12:35 from 2400 ₸ 15:05 from 3000 ₸ 17:10 from 3000 ₸ 19:00 from 3800 ₸ 20:50 from 3800 ₸ 22:00 from 3800 ₸ 22:35 from 3800 ₸ 00:10 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2600 ₸ 14:35 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:25 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:15 from 3200 ₸
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