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Yooz
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
23 April 2026
Yooz Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Kosshy
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23
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:00
from 2200 ₸
15:00
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16:00
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