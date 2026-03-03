Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Songy mahabbat Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Songy mahabbat? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
00:30 from 1700 ₸
2D, KZ
23:30 from 1700 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more