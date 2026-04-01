Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy 23 April 2026

Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Panda Plan 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
17:00 from 1900 ₸ 18:00 from 1900 ₸
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more