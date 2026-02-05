Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tastamashy, ana! Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tastamashy, ana!? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
19:40 from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
18:40 from 3000 ₸
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more