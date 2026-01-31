Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qiyal Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 31 Tomorrow 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2000 ₸ 14:00 from 2000 ₸ 16:35 from 2200 ₸ 21:50 from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
14:05 from 3000 ₸ 18:05 from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
13:45 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more