Menu
Kinoafisha
Kosshy, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Астана
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
12:40
from 2000 ₸
14:00
from 2000 ₸
16:35
from 2200 ₸
21:50
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
14:05
from 3000 ₸
18:05
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
13:45
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree