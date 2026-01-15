Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qushaqtashy mama Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 15 Tomorrow 16 Sat 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
00:05 from 3000 ₸
Aru Cinema g. Astana, ul. Zhansugurova, 8/1, TRTs «Arujan», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
23:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
01:10 from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
00:10 from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more