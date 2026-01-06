Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy 7 January 2026

Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 7 January 2026 Screenings in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
22:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more