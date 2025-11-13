Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhezduha Koreyada Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy 13 November 2025

Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 13 November 2025 Screenings in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KZ
16:30 from 1900 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more