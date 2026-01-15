Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Акыркы дем Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 15 Tomorrow 16
Format
Group Screenings
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:20 from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
23:20 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
23:25 from 3500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more