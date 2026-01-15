Menu
Films
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Showtimes in Астана
Cinemas
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:20
from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
23:20
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
23:25
from 3500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
