Menu
Kinoafisha
Kosshy, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
6 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 6 November 2025 Screenings in Kosshy
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Thu
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree