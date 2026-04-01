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Kinoafisha Films Woodwalkers 2 Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:45 from 1800 ₸ 14:05 from 1800 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
14:40 from 1900 ₸
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