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Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Астана
Tomorrow
7
Wed
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:45
from 1800 ₸
14:05
from 1800 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
14:40
from 1900 ₸
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