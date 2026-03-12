Menu
Films
Marsupilami
Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Астана
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
15:20
from 2000 ₸
17:25
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
16:40
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:20
from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
