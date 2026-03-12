Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Marsupilami Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Астана

Today 12 Tomorrow 13
Format
Group Screenings
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
15:20 from 2000 ₸ 17:25 from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
16:40 from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:20 from 3000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more