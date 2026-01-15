Menu
Kinoafisha
Kosshy, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
00:00
from 2600 ₸
01:00
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree