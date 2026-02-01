Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Scarlet Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scarlet? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
16:10 from 2600 ₸ 17:10 from 2600 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Bear Kid: Super Hero
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more