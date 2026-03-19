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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy 19 March 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Kosshy

Tickets
All about film
Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
17:20 from 2600 ₸ 18:20 from 2600 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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