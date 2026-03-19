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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Kosshy
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
17:20
from 2600 ₸
18:20
from 2600 ₸
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