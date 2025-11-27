Menu
Kinoafisha
Kosshy, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Kosshy
27 November 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 27 November 2025 Screenings in Kosshy
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about animated film
Thu
27
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Kosshy
g. Kosshy, ul. Respubliki, 11 (2 etazh)
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2200 ₸
16:30
from 2600 ₸
2D, RU
14:30
from 2600 ₸
18:30
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree