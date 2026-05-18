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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 19 May 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
15:20 from 2100 ₸ 17:10 from 2100 ₸ 19:00 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30 from 1900 ₸ 14:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:00 from 2300 ₸ 22:00 from 2800 ₸
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