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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 30 April 2026

Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Men ushin omir sur? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
15:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 2800 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸
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