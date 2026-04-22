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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau 23 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D
16:00 from 2100 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸
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