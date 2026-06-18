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Kinoafisha Films The Cure The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau

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Today 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Alem g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
20:35 from 2200 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
23:50 from 2800 ₸ 00:50 from 2800 ₸
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