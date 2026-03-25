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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 26 March 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 26 March 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
18:20 from 2100 ₸ 20:10 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
17:20 from 2100 ₸ 19:10 from 2300 ₸
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