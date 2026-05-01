Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Beast Beast, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 24 May 2026

Beast Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Beast? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:50 from 2400 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Bodycam
Bodycam
2025, Canada, Horror
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Scotty
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more