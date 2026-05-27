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Kinoafisha Films Homecam Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau 28 May 2026

Homecam Showtimes – 28 May 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Today 27 Tomorrow 28
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
00:00 from 2800 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
The Mandalorian & Grogu
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Michael
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Hotya by kinoda 4
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Qut
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Homecam
Homecam
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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
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Babay
Babay
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