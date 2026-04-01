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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau 19 April 2026

Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Handbok för superhjältar? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
11:00 from 2400 ₸
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