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Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
12 April 2026
Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
10:10
from 2400 ₸
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