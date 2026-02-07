Menu
Kinoafisha Films Kopy v kino Kopy v kino, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 8 February 2026

Kopy v kino Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kopy v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
13:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2400 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 18:40 from 2800 ₸
