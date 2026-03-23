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Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau 24 March 2026

The Ghost Game Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

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Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
00:00 from 2800 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
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