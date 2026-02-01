Menu
Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
2 February 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 2 February 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
00:10
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
23:10
from 3200 ₸
