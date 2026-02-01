Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qushaqtashy mama Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau 2 February 2026

Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 2 February 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
00:10 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
23:10 from 3200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Keeper
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more