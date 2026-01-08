Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau
8 January 2026
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 8 January 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, RU
12:15
from 1500 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
21:20
from 2300 ₸
22:20
from 2300 ₸
23:20
from 2300 ₸
00:20
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
