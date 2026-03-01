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Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Kokshetau 30 March 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 30 March 2026 Screenings in Kokshetau

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
17:10 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
16:10 from 2100 ₸
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