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Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Kokshetau
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Петропавловск
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Wed
8
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
14:20
from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
14:00
from 1700 ₸
19:40
from 2000 ₸
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